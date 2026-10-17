RAK Ruler arrives in Shenzhen on a working visit to China

SHENZHEN, China, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, arrived today at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (SZX), Guangdong Province, at the start of a working visit to the People’s Republic of China, which will continue until October 23. The visit will include several cities in Guangdong and Fujian provinces.

During the visit, H.H. will lead a delegation from the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah comprising senior officials and heads and directors of various government entities and institutions in the emirate. The delegation will hold a series of meetings with government officials and leaders of Chinese companies and institutions to explore opportunities for cooperation and partnerships in areas of mutual interest.

H.H. was received at the airport by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Maryam Al Shamsi, UAE Consul General in Guangzhou; and a number of Chinese officials.

The visit’s programme includes H.H.’s participation in the Ras Al Khaimah–China Business Summit in Shenzhen, visits to several Chinese companies and institutions, and the inauguration of Ras Al Khaimah’s representative office in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province. H.H. will then travel to Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian Province, where an agreement to establish friendly relations between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the province is scheduled to be signed.

The visit comes amid growing relations between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China. It also builds on Ras Al Khaimah’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its ties with Chinese cities and provinces, further advancing the progress achieved during H.H.’s two visits to China in 2024. Among the key outcomes was the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and Guangdong Province in November of that year.