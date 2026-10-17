Nahyan bin Mabarak joins Iraqi community in UAE in celebrating Iraq’s civilisational and cultural heritage

DUBAI, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, joined the Iraqi community in the UAE at the second edition of “UAE Loves Iraq”, a celebration of Iraq’s civilisation and culture held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai. More than 15,000 people attended, including Iraqi residents, Emiratis and members of other communities.

Organised by the “UAE Loves Iraq” platform, the event was attended by Samer Salman Abed, Acting Consul General of the Republic of Iraq in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, along with diplomats and leading figures from the business, social and cultural sectors.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan described the evening as a true expression of the affection between Iraqis and the UAE and of the close ties between the two countries. The UAE, he said, is defined by coexistence and human fraternity, and welcomes brothers and friends who live here in peace and security and contribute to the nation’s growth.

He affirmed that, guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the country is committed to building its relations with sister nations on genuine affection, sincere brotherhood, fruitful cooperation and mutual respect.

Sheikh Nahyan described the land of the two rivers as a cradle of human civilisation, home to some of the world’s earliest writing, the Epic of Gilgamesh, the Ishtar Gate and the Code of Hammurabi. He praised Iraq as a historic centre of learning that has drawn students from across the region, and recalled the tribute that the great Iraqi poet Mohammed Mahdi Al Jawahiri paid to Abu Dhabi.

The programme featured performances by artists Rahma Riad and Mahmoud Al Turki, as well as appearances by content creators including Loay Sahi, Mina Al Shaikhly and Zainab Al Oqabi, creating a festive atmosphere that showcased the richness of Iraqi culture and the diversity of its arts and traditions.

The event also honoured members of the Iraqi community in the UAE for their achievements and distinguished contributions in medicine, academia, culture, the arts, architecture and business, shining a light on their success stories and their role in society.

The honourees were Ridhab Z Abdul Rahman Shabana, a veterinarian specialising in horses and endurance racing; Ali Jafar Mohammed Samaka, Professor of Sports Law and an expert in sports governance and management; Mohamed Khalid Al Assam, Founder and Executive Chairman of Dewan Architects + Engineers; Abdulrahim Ibrahim Ismail Suhaili, Consultant in Nuclear Medicine; Falih Zeki Handhal, historian and researcher specialising in UAE history and heritage; Natiq Tawfeeq Shakir Shakir, educator and a pioneer of education in the UAE; Furat Al Qadduori, musician, qanun player and Executive Director of Rubu’ Qarn Music; Dhia Al Shakarchi, Chairman of the Iraqi Business Council in Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Al Nojoom General Contracting; Makram Macky Najim Al Waiz, Specialist Dermatologist and Venereologist at Al Madar Medical Center in Sharjah; and Hussain Alazzawi, former Consul General of the Republic of Iraq in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Visitors explored interactive spaces inspired by Iraqi landmarks, including a recreation of the Ishtar Gate, an experience evoking Baghdad’s Al Mutanabbi Street and a model of the Malwiya Minaret of Samarra. Dedicated zones showcased Baghdad, Basra, Nineveh, Babylon, Najaf, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, alongside an art exhibition, family activities and Iraqi cuisine.

The event reflects the UAE’s approach of celebrating the cultures of the communities living on its soil, and its values of tolerance, coexistence and openness, while affirming the deep brotherly, historical and cultural ties between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq.