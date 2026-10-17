Preparations completed to host Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam Championship

ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Judo Federation announced the completion of its preparations for the Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam, held under the supervision of the International Judo Federation from October 29 to 31 at Mubadala Arena.

The Higher Organizing Committee announced that the tournament’s total prize money amounts to €154,000, with participants also receiving points qualifying for the Olympic Games.

The tournament will feature hundreds of athletes from various countries around the world, while the UAE national team will begin its participation on the first day of the tournament with three competitions in the 52kg, 57kg and 66kg weight categories.

The national team concluded its overseas training camp in Georgia, with the delegation set to return tomorrow.

The committee explained that the tournament includes accompanying programmes for the participating delegations, including visits to the Al Hudayriyat and Saadiyat areas, aimed at introducing guests to the cultural heritage and tourist, cultural and recreational attractions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

All arrangements for receiving and departing delegations, conducting the draw, and meeting the various technical and logistical requirements have been completed.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Derie, President of the UAE Judo Federation and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee, confirmed that all working committees had completed the technical and organisational arrangements according to the approved plan, in cooperation with the various concerned entities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This ensures that the tournament is organized according to the highest international standards and reflects the leading position of the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in hosting and organizing major sporting events, with the support of the wise leadership.

He noted that the Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam represents a prominent event on the International Judo Federation’s calendar and receives widespread attention from the participating national teams seeking to compete for the top positions and earn Olympic qualifying points.

He praised the support of the Ministry of Sports, the National Olympic Committee and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, as well as the efforts of the clubs in ensuring the successful hosting of this international event.