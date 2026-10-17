GDP to rise 1% this year, growth to drop in 2027 and 2028 - Bank of Italy

ROME, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Bank of Italy said that it expects Italy's GDP growth for 2026 to come in at 1%, higher than it forecast in June, before dropping to 0.7% in 2027 and then inching up to 0.8% in 2028, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

But the central bank added that there is considerable uncertainty about the outlook and, in an adverse scenario with a new spike in crude oil prices, growth could fall to zero this year and turn negative in the following two years.

It said GDP would drop by 0.3% in 2027 and 2028 if "particularly sharp increases in commodity prices" and in inflation occur.