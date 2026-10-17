China tops standings on opening day of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, 17th October, 2026 -- China topped the standings on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Shanghai, which is taking place on 17th -18th October as part of the 2026-2027 season.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), the championship has attracted strong international participation, with male and female athletes representing countries from around the world.

The opening day featured competitive bouts across the kids, juniors, youth and masters divisions, reflecting the continued development of jiu-jitsu internationally and the championship's growing presence in Asia.

China led the overall national rankings with 586,200 points, followed by Russia in second place with 90,000 points and Mongolia in third with 74,000 points, according to the standings published on the championship's official platform.

In the academy rankings, Bushido China secured first place with 67,200 points, followed by Shanghai BJJ Academy with 28,000 points, while Brazil's Gracie Barra International finished third with 20,000 points.

The Shanghai leg holds particular significance as the final Abu Dhabi Grand Slam event of 2026, attracting approximately 1,300 male and female athletes representing 50 nationalities, including 150 black belt competitors. The strong turnout highlights the championship's growing stature on the international jiu-jitsu calendar.

Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), said the opening day's competitions demonstrated the championship's continued success in attracting athletes from around the world and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for the development and promotion of jiu-jitsu.

"The competitions we witnessed today in Shanghai reflect the remarkable progress jiu-jitsu has made internationally, particularly in Asia, where the number of practitioners and the technical standards of athletes continue to grow significantly," Al Bahri said.

"We are proud that the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam has become a global platform bringing together talents of different nationalities and age groups, providing them with opportunities to compete and gain valuable experience in a fully professional environment," he added.

The championship concludes on Sunday with competitions in the amateur and professional divisions for men and women.

The final day is expected to feature closely contested bouts among elite athletes, particularly in the purple, brown and black belt categories, as competitors seek to secure medals and improve their positions in the AJP world rankings.