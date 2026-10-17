Dubai World Trade Centre at heart of emirate’s evolving exhibitions, events economy

DUBAI, 17th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is strengthening its position as a key driver of Dubai's events economy, moving beyond its traditional role as an exhibition and conference venue towards an integrated economic platform aimed at increasing the sector's annual economic output to AED54 billion by 2033.

The transformation is supported by the AED10 billion expansion of Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai and a calendar of more than 100 exhibitions, conferences and business events in the final quarter of 2026.

The shift follows record performance by major events hosted by DWTC, which generated AED25.03 billion in economic output in 2025, compared with AED22.35 billion in 2024, highlighting the growing contribution of business events to tourism, hospitality, aviation, transport, trade and professional services.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at DWTC, said business events play a pivotal role in supporting Dubai's economic growth, generating direct economic output while stimulating activity across related sectors, including aviation, transport and hospitality.

He said DWTC was entering the final months of 2026 with a busy calendar featuring more than 100 exhibitions, conferences and business events, including Big 5 Global and GITEX Global.

Julfar said the diverse programme reflected continued confidence among international industries in Dubai as a leading destination for business, market exploration and corporate expansion, while reinforcing its position as a global hub for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE).

He noted that 2026 marked the first year in which events were organised and hosted across two integrated venues: Dubai World Trade Centre in the city's central business district and Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai.

The dual-venue model has provided organisers with greater flexibility and additional space for expansion, strengthening Dubai's capacity to host major international events.

Julfar cited Gulfood as a prominent example, saying the exhibition had more than doubled in size, attracting over 8,500 exhibitors from 195 countries.

He said this demonstrated DWTC's central role in supporting the growth of the global events industry and advancing efforts to increase the sector's annual economic output to AED54 billion by 2033.

He added that subsequent phases of the Dubai Exhibition Centre expansion would build on this momentum by providing additional capacity for existing events to grow while creating opportunities to attract major international exhibitions and conferences across different industries.

Of the AED25.03 billion in economic output generated by events in 2025, approximately AED14.66 billion represented gross value added to Dubai's economy, reflecting the sector's wider contribution to local businesses, supply chains and service industries supporting international visitors, exhibitors and participants.

Work is progressing on the second phase of the Dubai Exhibition Centre expansion, a three-phase development at Expo City Dubai.

The completed first phase increased indoor exhibition space to 140,000 square metres, with capacity for up to 50,000 visitors daily.

The second phase is expected to increase indoor space to 160,000 square metres, while the final phase, scheduled for completion by 2031, will expand it to 180,000 square metres across a 1.2-kilometre development.

Once completed, the venue will accommodate up to 65,000 visitors daily and host more than 20 events simultaneously.

DWTC is complementing this expansion with a programme of more than 100 exhibitions, conferences and events across its two venues during the final quarter of 2026, covering artificial intelligence, technology, energy, healthcare, construction, manufacturing, sustainability, trade and tourism.

Major international events on the calendar include GITEX Global, Big 5 Global, WETEX, Gulfood Manufacturing and Automechanika, attracting investors, decision-makers and international companies to Dubai.

These developments signal a new phase for Dubai's exhibitions and conferences economy, with competitiveness increasingly measured not only by the number of events or exhibition space leased but also by the city's ability to host large-scale, simultaneous events and translate participation into investment, spending, partnerships and long-term business opportunities.

Upon completion of all three expansion phases, Dubai Exhibition Centre will provide advanced infrastructure capable of accommodating major international events and supporting emerging economic sectors, from artificial intelligence and the digital economy to clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

The development is expected to further strengthen Dubai's position as a global business and MICE tourism hub.