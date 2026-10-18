Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait.

During the call, they discussed the latest regional and international developments and efforts to enhance security and stability in the Middle East.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Sheikh Jarrah also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest relating to the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries.