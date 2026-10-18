Mohammed bin Rashid launches search for 2026 Arab Hope Makers, says UAE will remain nation of good deeds, optimism

DUBAI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that cultivating hope is the most noble, most valuable investment in the present and future of human societies. His Highness also emphasised that the UAE will always remain a nation of good deeds and optimism, inspiring positive change across the region and the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the 7th edition of the Hope Makers initiative, the largest initiative of its kind in the Arab world, celebrating philanthropists and recognising their charitable, social, and humanitarian work to improve their communities, help those in need, and create a positive impact by dedicating their resources and capabilities for the greater good

His Highness stated, “Nurturing hope is a triumph for life itself. The hope we cultivate today will yield prosperity, peace and safety in people’s lives tomorrow.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added, “We are proud of everyone who seeks to transform their reality through the power of goodness. We encourage them to apply, and we invite the public to nominate those they deem worthy of this recognition via arabhopemakers.com.”

His Highness concluded, “The story of human civilisation began with hope. Our societies will thrive as long as we remain capable of inspiring hope. Hope Makers serve as extraordinary role models who have turned simple acts of goodness into a daily practice and a shared culture.”

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), emphasised that the Hope Makers initiative is inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to spread optimism, combat despair and celebrate exceptional individuals who give selflessly to serve their communities without expecting anything in return. His Excellency Al Gergawi noted that since its launch in 2017, the initiative has contributed significantly to humanitarian action and volunteering efforts across the Arab world, reinforcing confidence in the ability of new generations to advance their societies and steer them toward a better future.

Al Gergawi said, “The 7th edition comes as part of the UAE’s inspiring journey in humanitarian and charitable work, and its continuous pursuit to nurture noble, innovative projects. The initiative shines a light on the great aspects of our Arab societies and the potential and talents dedicated to sincerely improving people’s lives, by empowering communities to access their fundamental rights to education, healthcare and a dignified life, as demonstrated by tens of thousands of inspiring humanitarian stories in every edition.”

Potential Hope Makers, including individuals, volunteering groups and non-profit organisations who are driving change through community-focused efforts, can nominate themselves or be nominated by others who find them worthy of the title. The winner will receive an AED1 million worth prize.

Applications to the 7th edition of Arab Hope Makers are open via (www.arabhopemakers.com), aiming to collect tens of thousands of stories of hope in the Arab world, highlighting their heroes and celebrating their efforts.

Operating under MBRGI, the Hope Makers initiative seeks individuals and organisations across the Arab world and globally who have impactful projects, programmes, campaigns or creative initiatives, that helped improve lives, alleviate suffering within communities, develop communities socially, economically, culturally or educationally, or address local challenges - all on a voluntary, non-profit basis.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has launched the Hope Makers initiative first in 2017, when he posted a creative ad on his official social media accounts, offering a job for the position of Hope Maker for a reward of AED1 million. The announcement met with a wide response with over 65,000 submissions by individuals, volunteer groups and humanitarian and community organisations around the Arab world, far exceeding the initiative’s original target of 20,000 submissions.

Last year’s edition brought together over 15,800 hope makers, bringing the total of participants over six editions to more than 335,000. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, crowned Fouzia Jbara Mahmoudi from Morocco as the 2025 Arab Hope Maker. Awarding her the prize of AED1 million.

Sheikh Hamdan also directed that the two other finalists, Hend Alhajri from Kuwait, and Abderrahmane Rais from Morocco, also be honoured and awarded cash prizes of AED1 million each, taking the total value of prizes awarded during the sixth edition of the Arab Hope Makers initiative to AED3 million.

Fouzia Jbara Mahmoudi earned the top honours after receiving the highest number of votes during the closing ceremony, in recognition of her initiative ‘Operation Smile’, a foundation dedicated to helping children born with cleft lips and palates, which successfully performed more than 19,000 surgerie.

While volunteering in Tanzania, Hend Alhajri founded the Fatima House which became a haven for tens of orphaned children.

The name of Abderrahmane Rais launched a humanitarian initiative dedicated to supporting widows and women in need across Morocco.

The initiative aims to highlight these unsung heroes: the men and women dedicating their time, effort and resources to serving others, aiding those in need, and improving lives. It seeks to amplify their stories and projects through traditional, digital and new media, and drive recognition of them and their work within their communities and across the Arab world.

The initiative also rewards the most impactful Hope Makers with financial support to expand their reach and continue their valuable work.

Furthermore, the initiative fosters a culture of hope, positivity, and giving across the Arab world, regardless of circumstances or challenges. By showcasing these positive role models, particularly among youth, it aims to inspire others towards constructive change and community development, celebrating them as true stars deserving of praise and recognition.