UAE brings heritage, creativity to Cairo at 'Turathna' exhibition

CAIRO, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Saud bin Saqr Establishment for Youth Project Development and Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is participating in the 8th edition of “Turathna” exhibition for handicrafts and heritage products, which was inaugurated on Saturday by Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo under the theme “Our Heritage is the Origin of the Story.”

The Egyptian Prime Minister visited the UAE’s pavilion, where he viewed the exhibits and exchanged conversation with members of the delegation. He was briefed on the pavilion’s exhibits by Mohammed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and head of the delegation, in the presence of Youssef Ismail, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Saud bin Saqr Establishment for Youth Project Development; Yasser Abdulla Al Ahmed, Chief Government and Corporate Communications Officer at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ); and Mohamed Al Sabab, Deputy Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Dr. Madbouly commended the UAE pavilion’s exhibits and products that reflect the UAE’s rich heritage and authenticity.

Mohammed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi expressed his pride in the depth of the UAE-Egypt relationship and his appreciation for the UAE’s continued invitation to participate in the exhibition for the eighth consecutive year. He emphasised that this participation reflects the commitment of both sides to fostering cultural exchange and supporting entrepreneurs in the fields of heritage and traditional crafts.

Al Nuaimi emphasised that the participation of the establishment and the chamber reflects the commitment of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to maintain an active presence at prominent heritage forums, in line with the leadership’s directives to highlight the cultural legacy of the United Arab Emirates, showcase its history and identity, and promote its rich heritage, including customs, traditions and folk arts that form an integral part of society’s collective memory.

Youssef Ismail noted that the UAE’s pavilion presents a diverse picture of the national heritage by showcasing exhibits, handicrafts, folk performances, poetry evenings and literary competitions that evoke the spirit of the past and highlight the enduring presence of the UAE’s heritage in contemporary life.

He stated that the UAE’s pavilion successfully attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors during previous editions of the exhibition. He added that this year’s participation is expected to attract even more visitors, as it features new exhibits being showcased for the first time, reflecting the public’s interest in Emirati heritage. He also underscored the importance of the event in enhancing cultural exchange between peoples.

The exhibition will continue until 24th October, bringing together artisans and creative individuals and offering a platform to showcase their products, exchange expertise and unlock new marketing opportunities. It features more than 1,000 exhibitors, alongside five participating countries: the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Algeria, Latvia and Morocco.