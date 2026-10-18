Ruwad supports 10 projects with over AED3.7 million in Q3 2026

SHARJAH, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The third-quarter report for 2026 issued by the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (Ruwad), affiliated with the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), revealed that the foundation financed 10 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a total of AED3.727 million.

Additionally, the report spotlighted the addition of 168 new projects to the membership fold, alongside 490 Eitimad license transactions (new and renewed) and 307 e-commerce licenses. It also noted that 351 entrepreneurs participated in skill-building programmess, while 51 owners received specialised business consultations.

During the third quarter, member projects also secured 198 contracts with 33 government entities in the Emirate of Sharjah, with a total value of AED1.971 million.

In this regard, Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of SEDD, affirmed that the results achieved by the foundation during the third quarter of 2026 reflect the integration of efforts aimed at strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the emirate, providing a supportive environment for the growth of SMEs, and enhancing their ability to sustain and expand their operations.

Al Mahmoud explained that the diversity of services offered by the foundation, ranging from financing, training and consultations to facilitating access to government contracting opportunities, reflects a growing commitment to empowering entrepreneurs at various stages of their projects. These services help entrepreneurs develop their competitive capabilities and transform their ideas and initiatives into sustainable businesses that contribute to supporting the local economy.

The SEDD Chairman added that the contracts secured by member projects through the Government Procurement Programme demonstrate the importance of providing member businesses with opportunities to participate in government contracts, supporting their business growth and strengthening their experience in meeting market requirements.

He noted that efforts would continue to expand partnerships with government and private sector entities, develop initiatives and services that respond to entrepreneurs' needs, and enhance the contribution of SMEs to economic development in the Emirate of Sharjah.

For her part, Fatima Al Ali, Acting Director of Ruwad, stated that the new financing decisions were issued following three meetings held by the foundation's Project Financing Committee during the third quarter of the year. During these meetings, the committee reviewed financing applications submitted by business owners and made the appropriate decisions.

She explained that nine projects received direct financing from the foundation, totalling AED2.727 million, representing approximately 73 percent of the total financing provided.

Meanwhile, one project received AED1 million through the indirect financing programme via a bank, accounting for 27 percent of the total financing value.

As a result, the total financing provided to projects from the beginning of 2026 until the end of September reached AED5.361 million, benefiting 14 projects.

Regarding new memberships, Al Ali explained that they were distributed by sector as follows: 109 commercial projects, representing 65 percent of the total, and 59 professional projects, accounting for 35 percent.

In terms of ownership, 111 projects were owned by male entrepreneurs, representing 66 percent, while 54 projects were owned by female entrepreneurs, accounting for 32 percent. Another three projects were jointly owned by men and women, representing 2 percent.

Accordingly, the total number of new projects joining the foundation's membership network since the beginning of 2026 reached 459.

In the same context, memberships for 198 projects were renewed, enabling them to benefit from exemptions from all government fees.

Microenterprise licences also recorded upward growth during the third quarter of the year, with 138 new Eitimad licences issued and another 352 renewed.

Additionally, 137 new e-commerce licences were issued, while 170 existing licences were renewed.

The foundation also successfully allocated business premises to 12 projects across a number of business centres, commercial centres and the Ruwad Virtual Incubator.

Member projects recorded notable participation in the Government Procurement Programme, securing 198 new contracts with 33 government entities, with a combined value of AED1.971 million.

Al Diwan Stationery Trading topped the list of projects in terms of the number of contracts secured, with 31 contracts.

Meanwhile, Al Shams Al Hamra Electronics ranked first among projects in terms of total contract value, securing contracts worth AED448,565.

The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority topped the list of government entities in terms of contract value, with contracts worth AED254,100.

In terms of the number of contracts, the Sharjah Department of Suburbs Affairs ranked first among government entities, awarding 26 contracts.

These figures brought the total value of contracts secured by member projects with government entities during 2026 to AED5.309 million.

Al Ali further stated that the foundation's teams conducted more than 95 field visits to member projects, including 24 visits under the Project Classification and Evaluation Programme.

The foundation also provided 51 specialised consultations to projects, while its teams conducted 178 interviews with business owners and issued 410 support letters to members to facilitate their access to exemptions from applicable fees.

Regarding training results, the Acting Director stated that 20 training programmes and workshops were organised, covering 130 training hours and benefiting 351 participants, including 117 male entrepreneurs and 234 female entrepreneurs.

Women accounted for approximately two-thirds of the beneficiaries of these programmes.

Consequently, the total number of participants in training programmes reached 760 by the end of September 2026.

For her part, Amina Mohammed, Director of the Communication and Partnerships Department at Ruwad, indicated that, as part of efforts to strengthen and activate strategic partnerships, the foundation conducted 19 external visits and meetings with government and private sector entities.

These engagements aimed to introduce the foundation's services and programmes, encourage government employees to enter the entrepreneurship sector, and discuss ways to support the Government Procurement Programme.

They also focused on expanding the range of benefits and facilities available to members, including electronic payment solutions and procurement benefits, as well as participation in the "100 Projects from Sharjah" initiative.

The meetings further explored mechanisms to support licences and home-based businesses, identify opportunities for cooperation in organising joint events, and support entrepreneurial projects developed by university students.

At the institutional and community levels, the foundation's community initiatives witnessed growing momentum, accompanied by increased participation in a variety of external events and activities.

The foundation maintained a prominent presence at several events, including the AIM Investment Summit in Abu Dhabi, where it hosted an introductory platform showcasing its range of services and programmes offered to entrepreneurs.

Ruwad also participated, in cooperation with the Sharjah Book Authority, in an event titled "Inspiration Session", which provided university students with an opportunity to learn about inspiring stories and experiences of entrepreneurs whose projects had made a positive impact on society and achieved notable success.

The initiative aimed to motivate students and help them transform their personal and professional experiences into sources of inspiration and knowledge.

The foundation also participated in a panel discussion during an education event at the Higher Colleges of Technology, addressing challenges and solutions related to supporting students in entrepreneurship.