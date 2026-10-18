Dubai Jewellery Group, Gold Association of Guangdong Province to strengthen cooperation

DUBAI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gold Association of Guangdong Province in China.

The agreement aims to strengthen the cooperation between the gold and jewellery sectors in Dubai and China, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao, by facilitating market access for companies represented by both entities and creating new opportunities for commercial collaboration.

The MoU was signed by Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman of the Dubai Jewellery Group, and YE Yongguang, Vice President of the Gold Association of Guangdong Province, on behalf of President ZHEN Weigang, during the Dubai Business Forum – China, organised recently by Dubai Chambers in Shenzhen.

Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman of the Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), said, “Dubai is continuing to strengthen its position as a global hub for the gold and jewellery trade, supported by an integrated ecosystem that combines a sophisticated business environment with advanced logistics infrastructure and strong connections to international markets. This MoU strategically bridges Dubai’s market advantages with Guangdong’s manufacturing prowess and innovation, creating new opportunities for cooperation. By deepening collaboration across the jewellery value chain, we aim to empower businesses to build high-value partnerships, explore new opportunities for trade, commercial collaboration and innovation, and support the sustainable growth of the sector in both markets.”

The MoU covers several areas of cooperation, including exploring ways to support Chinese member companies of the Gold Association of Guangdong Province in promotional activities in international markets, as well as strengthening communication and collaboration across the gold and jewellery sector.

It aims to leverage Guangdong’s manufacturing and processing strengths to support jewellery production and related trade activities in Dubai.

In addition, the MoU promotes cooperation across the jewellery sector’s value chain, including the supply of raw materials such as precious metals, diamonds and gemstones, as well as jewellery manufacturing, processing, distribution and trade facilitation.

The MoU also encompasses the exchange of information and expertise on customs procedures, bonded and temporary import regimes, logistics, insurance, and compliance frameworks. The two parties will explore opportunities to facilitate trade in jewellery-related products, including precious metals, diamonds, gemstones and jade, from Dubai to markets in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

It aims to establish channels for communication and information exchange to support coordination between companies on technical and operational matters. It encourages reciprocal visits and trade delegations to strengthen mutual understanding and identify opportunities for cooperation, while also supporting joint participation in exhibitions, trade missions, conferences and promotional activities.

The MoU focuses on enhanced cooperation in innovation, product development and marketing in line with evolving global consumer demand, while promoting the exchange of expertise and expanding opportunities for companies operating across the gold and jewellery sector.