Abu Dhabi to host region's first ‘6G Summit in the AI Era’ tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 6G Summit in the AI Era, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, will kick off tomorrow in Abu Dhabi.

Organised by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), the two-day summit will bring together leading representatives of regulatory authorities, the technology sector, and international academic and research institutions, providing a regional platform to discuss the technical and regulatory priorities for the next generation of telecommunications.

The summit comes at a pivotal time as preparations for 6G technology accelerate, building on the UAE's leadership and excellence in 5G and 5G-Advanced networks, which provide a solid foundation for the transition to the future. It also coincides with the growing role of artificial intelligence in network design and management and intensified international efforts to develop technical standards and specifications.