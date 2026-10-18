Jahiziyah launches UAE Advisory Council for Intensive Care

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Programme for Medical Preparedness and Response (Jahiziyah) has announced the launch of the UAE Advisory Council for Intensive Care. The initiative aims to attract local and international expertise, develop a unified national system for specialised training in critical care and emergency medicine, and enhance the capabilities of medical personnel to respond to health crises and disasters.

The Council is tasked with providing scientific guidance for the development of clinical curricula and exchanging international expertise through a multidisciplinary advisory network. Its launch follows the successful completion of the first pilot phase, which involved training approximately 1,000 medical professionals using accredited American and European scientific curricula in critical care and disaster medicine.

The next phase focuses on expanding advanced training programmes to include private healthcare institutions alongside the public sector, and developing specialised training pathways in resuscitation and mass casualty management to ensure the safe expansion of clinical services and the capacity to handle sudden surges in patient numbers during crises.

Dr. Adel Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Shamri Al-Ajmi, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, head of the UAE Doctors Initiative and leader of Jahiziyah, stated that the launch of the Council represents a new phase in the transition towards advanced, specialised professional development, aiming to leverage Western models to develop national talent capable of contributing to medical education and institutional development.

He noted that the Council will also work to develop research and scientific conferences and establish a professional network to bridge training gaps and strengthen national preparedness for emergency response.