Dubai to host 31st International Society of Hypertension Scientific Meeting on October 22

DUBAI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai will host the 31st International Society of Hypertension Scientific Meeting, held jointly with the 17th Emirates Cardiac Society Annual Conference (ISH-ECS 2026), from 22nd to 25th October 2026.

This marks the first time the international meeting has been held in the Middle East and North Africa, representing a significant milestone for the UAE and the region’s medical community.

The Emirates Cardiac Society (ECS), in collaboration with Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism (DET), secured this opportunity through a successful joint bid.

Hosting this meeting alongside ECS’s 17th Annual Conference reflects the society’s continued efforts to connect regional healthcare professionals with international scientific networks. It also creates an opportunity to bring the region’s clinical experience, research and healthcare priorities into global discussions on hypertension and cardiovascular care.

Over four days, ISH-ECS 2026 will bring together hypertension specialists, cardiologists, researchers and healthcare professionals for scientific exchange, education and collaboration.

The conference will feature 290 scientific research submissions from more than 70 countries worldwide, including Pakistan, India, Brazil, the United States, Egypt, Jordan and Kenya.

It will also bring together 160 speakers from outside the UAE and the Gulf region, alongside 140 UAE-based speakers, reflecting the breadth of international participation and the strong contribution of UAE expertise.

The scientific programme includes more than 380 lectures and five specialised workshops, exploring the latest scientific developments and practical applications in hypertension and cardiovascular medicine.

The conference has been accredited by the European Board for Accreditation of Continuing Education for Health Professionals (EBAC), offering participants 23 hours of continuing medical education (CME).

A dedicated focus on young, early-career and mid-career professionals will provide opportunities for scientific participation, scholarships, professional development and awards, helping to support the next generation of clinicians and researchers.