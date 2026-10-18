Abdullah bin Zayed, Omani Foreign Minister discuss regional developments over phone

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a telephone call with Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, the latest regional developments and efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability in the region.

The two sides also reviewed the fraternal relations between the two sisterly countries and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in a manner that brings development and prosperity to their peoples.