Abdullah bin Zayed, Qatari Prime Minister & FM discuss regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest regional developments and efforts to enhance security and stability in the region during a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar.

The two sides also reviewed the longstanding fraternal relations between the UAE and Qatar and explored ways to strengthen cooperation in support of their mutual interests and the prosperity of their peoples.