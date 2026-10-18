Emirati folk arts captivate audiences at El Jadida Horse Show in Morocco

EL JADIDA, Morocco, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Traditional Emirati folk performances presented as part of the UAE Pavilion’s programme at the 17th El Jadida Horse Show in Morocco have captivated audiences.

Combining rhythmic movements, traditional chants and coordinated group displays, these performances offer a glimpse into the richness and authenticity of Emirati performing arts and cultural heritage.

The performances are part of a cultural programme presented jointly by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority. They aim to introduce international audiences of all ages to Emirati traditions, highlighting folk arts as an important expression of the UAE’s cultural identity, social values and customs passed down through generations.

The programme features a range of traditional Emirati performing arts, including Al Ayyala, Al Taghrooda and Al Wannah, alongside musical performances on the rababa and oud. Each art form represents a distinctive aspect of the UAE’s intangible cultural heritage, bringing together poetry, music, rhythmic movements and traditional chants rooted in Emirati life and customs. Passed down through generations, these artistic traditions reflect the richness and diversity of Emirati folk culture and remain an integral part of the country’s national identity.

The performances have drawn enthusiastic responses from visitors, who engage with the lively rhythms, traditional chants and diverse artistic displays. The festive atmosphere brings a distinctive touch of Emirati heritage to the exhibition, encouraging cultural exchange and further strengthening the longstanding fraternal ties between the UAE and Morocco.

The folk arts complement the UAE Pavilion’s wider programme of cultural activities and heritage displays, which includes the Emirati majlis, Bait Al Sha’r, traditional attire and handicrafts. Together, these offerings provide visitors with a rich and engaging introduction to Emirati heritage, highlighting its diversity and the ongoing efforts to preserve its traditions, pass them on to future generations and promote them internationally.