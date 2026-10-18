RTA unveils ‘From Vision to Impact’ theme for 12th Dubai International Project Management Forum

DUBAI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has adopted “From Vision to Impact” as the theme of the 12th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF).

The event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The forum is co-organised with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Emaar Properties and the Project Management Institute (PMI), from 10th to 13th January 2027, and will bring together a distinguished group of decision-makers, government leaders, business leaders, project management experts and specialists from the UAE and around the world.

The 12th edition will explore four main themes and 12 sub-topics: Future Trends and Technology, Sustainable Communities, the Future of Project Management, and Business Continuity. Together, they reflect the rapid transformations reshaping project management and its growing role in supporting economic and social development, accelerating digital transformation, strengthening organisational resilience, and advancing the sustainability of cities and communities.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said that over its previous 11th editions, the Dubai International Project Management Forum has firmly established itself on the global calendar of specialised project management conferences and forums. It has become an influential international platform that brings together leaders, experts and specialists to exchange knowledge, showcase pioneering experiences and shape innovative perspectives that help advance project planning, delivery and management methodologies, while strengthening the ability of governments and organisations to turn strategies and ambitions into tangible and sustainable outcomes.

He said, “The theme of the 12th edition, ‘From Vision to Impact’, captures the essence of Dubai’s experience and its approach to delivery, built on clarity of vision, sound planning, swift execution and measuring the impact of projects on people’s lives and society.”

He noted that project management is a fundamental pillar in turning plans and strategies into achievements that shape a better future, support economic growth, enhance quality of life, and strengthen the readiness of cities and organisations to keep pace with global transformations.

Al Tayer added, “The Forum has achieved continued success since its launch in 2014. Its previous 11 editions attracted more than 25,000 participants and over 450 speakers, including decision-makers, experts and project management specialists. These figures reflect growing global trust in the Forum and its distinctive standing as a knowledge reference for exchanging best practices, building partnerships and anticipating the trends shaping the future of project management.”

Al Tayer noted that the theme and programme themes of the 12th edition emerged from a specialised workshop involving representatives from the government and private sectors, strategic partners, academia, and a number of project management experts and specialists, alongside members of the Forum’s Organising Committee and scientific team. He explained that the selected themes combine forward-looking perspectives with practical applications and align with global priorities in technology, sustainability, resilience and organisational readiness.

The first theme, Future Trends and Technology, covers three topics: digital transformation strategies, innovation and organisational readiness, and data-driven decision-making. It focuses on harnessing advanced technologies and data to enhance the quality of planning and delivery, strengthen organisational resilience, and improve organisation’s ability to respond to change and make faster, more accurate decisions.

The second theme, Sustainable Communities, addresses smart and sustainable cities, resilient and sustainable infrastructure systems, and social and economic sustainability. It highlights the role of projects in building integrated cities that balance economic growth, efficient resource use and community well-being, while providing infrastructure capable of keeping pace with growth and future change.

The third theme, The Future of Project Management, focuses on project management automation and the use of artificial intelligence, integration across the work ecosystem, coordination among the various parties involved in projects, and agile and hybrid project management approaches. It explores the transformations reshaping the profession and the impact of digital solutions and artificial intelligence on developing working models, increasing project team productivity, accelerating delivery and improving the quality of outputs.

The fourth theme, Business Continuity, covers risk anticipation and crisis readiness, leadership and decision-making, and business continuity. It explores methodologies that help organisations anticipate risks, develop response plans, maintain the continuity of operations and projects, and strengthen their ability to make effective decisions in changing environments.

The 12th edition lays the foundation for a new phase in the journey of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF), moving from anticipating global transformations to helping shape them, and from exchanging knowledge and expertise to developing advanced solutions and practices that enhance project success and strengthen the capacity of projects to deliver sustainable economic and social impact. The edition will also serve as a platform bringing together decision-makers, business leaders, experts and specialists, opening broader opportunities to build partnerships, showcase pioneering experiences, and develop working methodologies capable of keeping pace with rapid change and future challenges.

The Forum continues to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation in advanced models of project planning, delivery and management, and as an international destination where perspectives and expertise come together to shape the future of this vital sector and turn ideas into high-quality projects and tangible achievements that improve people’s lives and benefit society.