UAE concludes participation in IMF & World Bank Group annual meetings in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has concluded its active participation in the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), held in Bangkok, Thailand, from 12 to 18 October, with Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, leading the Ministry of Finance delegation.

The UAE maintained a prominent presence across ministerial sessions and international meetings, contributing actively to shaping global financial and economic dialogue and discussions on how best to respond to the financial challenges confronting the global economy.

The delegation also held an extensive series of bilateral meetings with official delegations and leading international financial institutions.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini said the UAE’s participation in the Bangkok meetings reflected the country’s steadfast commitment to supporting international efforts to bolster the resilience of the global economy in the face of evolving challenges and economic shifts.

He noted that the meetings provided an important platform to deepen multilateral cooperation and consolidate frameworks for collective action. Throughout its participation, the UAE emphasised the need to broaden strategic cooperation and harness modern financing mechanisms to sustain a steady flow of development finance while supporting inclusive economic growth and greater economic resilience.

Al Hussaini said, “Navigating shifts in the global economy requires sustained collective action to safeguard global financial stability, reinforce energy security, support supply chain stability and keep pace with technological transformation, alongside policies that help reduce geopolitical tensions.

“Through this international dialogue, we have sought to reinforce the UAE’s role as an active contributor to the global financial and economic system through constructive engagement in international discussions and the development of financing tools that support sustainable development and prosperity for all.”

The UAE’s programme featured a series of high-level meetings and plenary sessions. The delegation began its participation by attending the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) Ministers and Governors Meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The delegation also took part in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, where discussions focused on global financial developments and policy measures aimed at strengthening economic stability and resilience.

The programme also included the Annual Meetings Plenary Session, which examined global financial trends, as well as the Meeting of Arab Governors with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga. Discussions at the latter focused on advancing development partnerships and expanding financial support for infrastructure and sustainability projects across the region.

The delegation also participated actively in the plenary session of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), which examined the outlook for global economic growth, ways to promote financial and monetary stability, and forward-looking recommendations and policies to address economic gaps.

On the sidelines of the Annual Meetings, the UAE successfully hosted the 2026 UAE Banks Reception in Bangkok, aimed at deepening strategic ties between UAE banks and their regional and international counterparts while reinforcing the presence of the national banking sector at major international forums.

The delegation also held a series of bilateral meetings with ministers, senior officials and representatives of international financial institutions, including counterparts from New Zealand, Switzerland, the Netherlands and China, as well as the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The discussions explored ways to deepen financial and economic cooperation, exchange expertise in fiscal policy development, and identify promising investment and financing opportunities that advance sustainable economic development and support global financial stability.