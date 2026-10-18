Abdullah bin Zayed, Morocco's FM discuss regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest regional developments and efforts to enhance security and stability in the Middle East during a phone call with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of Morocco.

The two sides also reviewed the longstanding fraternal relations between the UAE and Morocco and explored ways to strengthen cooperation in support of their mutual interests and the growth and prosperity of both countries and their peoples.