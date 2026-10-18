CBUAE concludes successful participation in IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) delegation, led by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE and Governor for the UAE at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has concluded its participation in the 2026 Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group in Bangkok, Thailand.

The delegation held high-level discussions and expanded strategic partnerships, reinforcing the UAE’s role in shaping global financial and economic policies.

The CBUAE’s participation reflected the UAE’s strategic commitment to strengthening its influence in the global financial system and showcasing its experience in financial innovation, digital transformation and sustainable finance. It also provided an opportunity to expand international partnerships and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global financial centre contributing innovative solutions to future economic and financial challenges.

Over a week of intensive engagements, the Governor and the delegation, comprising the Assistant Governors, senior officials and experts, participated in key sessions and

meetings. These included the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) Central Bank

Governors and Finance Ministers Meeting; plenary sessions of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC); and the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting. The delegation also participated in the GCC–Asia Economic Forum and the Central Bank Governors’ working meeting with the IMF Managing Director and the World Bank Group President, seeking to align perspectives in response to global developments.

A key engagement was the MENAP Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers Meeting with the IMF, where Khaled Mohamed Balama delivered the UAE’s keynote address. He highlighted the UAE’s leading model of structural resilience and its proactive policies to diversify the economy and adopt advanced technologies.

In his address, the Governor emphasised that the UAE stands out for its structural resilience, having successfully diversified its economic base, adopted sound policy frameworks and sustained investment in human capital, advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

He added, “The UAE economy has remained exceptionally resilient, supported by strong fiscal buffers, low levels of public debt and substantial sovereign assets that reinforce investor and market confidence.”

The delegation also participated in the Group of Twenty-Four (G24) Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, where discussions focused on strengthening international cooperation, enhancing financial sector resilience, tackling inflation, addressing global economic volatility and advancing financial inclusion.

The Governor and the delegation held a series of high-level strategic bilateral meetings to deepen financial partnerships and develop digital payments infrastructure. The Governor met with Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People’s Bank of China, to discuss strengthening financial connectivity in support of bilateral trade.

The delegation also held bilateral meetings with the Bank of Korea and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Discussions covered the use of artificial intelligence to support inclusive economic growth, central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects and the exchange of supervisory expertise to protect consumers and build a secure digital economy.

The CBUAE and the National Bank of Georgia also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen financial and supervisory cooperation.

A highlight of the CBUAE’s participation was the 2026 Annual UAE Banks Reception in Bangkok, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the UAE Banks Federation, with participation and sponsorship from 26 UAE government entities and national banking institutions.

The reception attracted a strong international turnout of more than 600 attendees, including global banking leaders, central bank governors and finance ministers. It also featured an extensive series of bilateral meetings between the chief executives of UAE banks and their international counterparts to explore shared economic and investment opportunities.

A major outcome of the CBUAE’s participation was the formal signing of the agreement for the UAE to host the 2029 IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE and Governor for the UAE at the IMF, signed the agreement with the IMF Managing Director and the World Bank Group President, in the presence of senior international officials and representatives of financial and economic delegations.

The CBUAE delegation also held joint meetings with expert teams from the IMF and the World Bank Group to discuss preparations for hosting an exceptional edition of the Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi. The discussions focused on ensuring that the event contributes to a global financial system capable of adapting to future challenges and reinforces the UAE’s pivotal role as a strategic partner in shaping global financial

and economic policies. Reflecting on the success of the CBUAE’s participation, Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said, “Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, we are strengthening the UAE’s position as an influential partner in shaping the future of the global financial system, supported by the strength of our financial and banking sector, our advanced regulatory and supervisory frameworks and our leadership in financial innovation.

“Our participation in these meetings has enabled us to advance strategic partnerships and deepen cooperation on financial infrastructure and cross-border payment solutions. Signing the agreement to host the 2029 Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi marks a major milestone that reflects international confidence in the UAE.

“We continue to build on these partnerships to enhance the financial sector’s competitiveness and its ability to keep pace with global developments, reinforce monetary and financial stability and support sustainable economic growth, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading global financial centre.”