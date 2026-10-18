Dubai Municipality completes transformative urban development projects worth AED1.6 billion in 2026

DUBAI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has completed more than 107 projects with a combined value of AED1.6 billion in 2026, marking a significant milestone in the continued development of Dubai's public spaces and community spaces.

Delivered through its Public Facilities Agency, the projects reflect the Municipality's commitment to expanding the city's public destinations, enhancing everyday experiences for residents and visitors.

The projects form part of an integrated development programme that extends across public parks, beaches, neighbourhood beautification, landscaping community facilities. Beyond its own public destinations, the Agency has contributed to the development of essential facilities for other government entities, supporting the provision of educational, social and community infrastructure, demonstrating its wider contribution to Dubai's development and the delivery of essential community services.

The scale of delivery reflects the Public Facilities Agency's expanding role in shaping Dubai's urban environment, combining infrastructure development with a broader focus on the quality, accessibility and long-term performance of public facilities. The Agency is advancing an approach that connects planning, design, construction and operations, ensuring that public investment continues to generate value throughout the lifecycle of each facility.

A significant proportion of the completed projects focuses on developing new community destinations and upgrading existing public spaces to meet Dubai's evolving urban and population needs.

The 2026 portfolio includes developments across some of Dubai's prominent public destinations, including Al Mamzar Beaches, schools, social neighbourhood Majlis, Hewi Dubai in Nad Al Sheba, new neighbourhood parks, development projects in Dubai countryside and rural areas and,alongside citywide landscaping, beautification and agricultural development initiatives.

Reflecting Dubai Municipality’s commitment to enhancing the city’s public realm, 36% of the total project investment was allocated to public beaches developments and 22% to city beautification, landscaping and agriculture projects. Together, these investments contribute to creating more beautiful, greener and people-centred public spaces that enhance everyday quality of life.

Through these projects, Dubai Municipality is extending access to recreational and community spaces, enhancing the quality of the urban environment and creating more opportunities for outdoor activity and social interaction.

The Agency's development approach draws on community feedback, visitor insights and operational data to inform the design and improvement of public facilities. This enables the Municipality to respond more effectively to changing community needs and develop destinations that serve different age groups and patterns of use.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, "The value of public infrastructure is measured by what we build, as well as by how it improves people's everyday lives and contributes to the city's long-term development. At the Public Facilities Agency, we are advancing an approach that considers the entire journey of a public space, from understanding community needs and planning its development to ensuring that it continues to serve people efficiently and sustainably over time.”