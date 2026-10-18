UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy, with rain expected

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast fair to partly cloudy weather for Monday, with a chance of convective clouds forming over eastern and southern areas in the afternoon, bringing rain.

The weather will be humid at night and on Tuesday morning in some coastal areas, with a possibility of fog or mist formation.

In a statement today, the NCM said winds would be light to moderate, fresh to strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust. Winds will blow from southeast to northwest at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 45 km/h.

Waves in the Arabian Gulf will be slight, with the first high tide at 16:44 and the second low tide at 02:01.

In the Sea of Oman, waves will also be slight, with the first high tide at 14:18 and the second high tide at 05:42. The first low tide will occur at 10:15 and the second at 21:43.