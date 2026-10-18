Dubai CDA, Jood sign MoU to support priority social initiatives

DUBAI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai and Dubai Community Contributions Establishment “Jood” have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen integration between government and community efforts and channel contributions towards priority social initiatives, supporting family stability, empowering individuals and enhancing quality of life, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The partnership forms part of CDA’s efforts to develop an integrated social development ecosystem based on identifying the needs of individuals and families, strengthening the role of community partnerships in providing appropriate support, and moving from individual contributions towards initiatives that deliver sustainable developmental impact.

The MoU supports the efforts of the Community Development Fund in financing projects and initiatives targeting priority groups. This will contribute to strengthening family stability, enabling families to launch their own businesses and developing their capabilities in home-based entrepreneurship, thereby enhancing their economic independence and creating sustainable opportunities to improve their quality of life.

Cooperation covers initiatives targeting senior citizens, People of Determination, low-income families and individuals, children, and groups most in need of support and care. It also includes initiatives that help young people prepare for the labour market and support families in developing their businesses and expanding their economic opportunities, in accordance with the agreed scope of cooperation between the two entities.

The MoU also provides for exploring opportunities to engage CDA’s partners from the government and private sectors in supporting priority projects and initiatives, while enabling them to voluntarily channel their contributions through the “Jood” platform, in accordance with applicable regulations and procedures. The partnership will focus on measuring the social impact of projects and assessing their contribution to meeting the actual needs of beneficiary groups.

This cooperation will help connect social needs with opportunities for community contributions and direct resources towards initiatives with the greatest impact, enhancing the efficiency of resource allocation and expanding the participation of institutions and individuals in achieving sustainable social development.

Sheikha Al Jarman, CEO of the Social Development Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, affirmed that the partnership reflects CDA’s approach to enhancing the impact of community contributions and aligning them with the actual needs of individuals and families.

Al Jarman said, “The true value of community contributions extends beyond the amount of support provided to the difference it makes in people’s lives. Through this partnership, we seek to direct contributions towards initiatives that strengthen family stability, support individual empowerment and create better opportunities for participation, productivity and economic independence.”

Al Jarman added, “We are working to establish a model for social development built on the integration of roles across government, the private sector and the community. This supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and contributes to building a more cohesive, stable and prosperous society.”

Marwan Rashid bin Hashem, CEO of Dubai Community Contributions Establishment “Jood”, affirmed that the partnership contributes to developing the community contributions ecosystem and strengthening the channeling of resources and expertise towards priority social needs.

Bin Hashem said, “Through Jood, we are working to expand opportunities for community participation and provide structured channels through which individuals and institutions can contribute to social initiatives. Our partnership with the Community Development Authority represents a step towards strengthening the alignment between community contributions and the needs of individuals and families, helping deliver tangible and sustainable developmental impact.”

The MoU reflects both entities’ commitment to strengthening community partnerships and directing resources towards social priorities, contributing to the empowerment of individuals and families, enhancing quality of life and supporting Dubai’s social development objectives.