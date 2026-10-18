UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman conveyed to His Highness the President the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In turn, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed asked His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman to convey his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince.

The meeting addressed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to further strengthen cooperation in a manner that serves mutual interests and brings greater prosperity and development to their peoples.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments with the aim of contributing to strengthening security and stability and achieving lasting peace in the region.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; several ministers and officials.