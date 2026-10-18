Five UAE aid convoys carrying 789 tonnes of supplies enter Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

GAZA, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Five UAE humanitarian aid convoys, comprising 60 trucks carrying 789 tonnes of food and shelter supplies, entered the Gaza Strip this week as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, amid the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their basic needs.

The aid will help meet the food and shelter needs of Palestinians, support the humanitarian response and alleviate their suffering in the Gaza Strip.

With the latest deliveries, the total number of trucks that have entered Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 since its launch has reached 14,579, carrying a total of 138,030 tonnes of humanitarian aid.

The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team continues to prepare aid convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in the Egyptian city of Al Arish. Its integrated operations include receiving, sorting and preparing aid supplies before transporting them to the Gaza Strip, ensuring the continued flow of humanitarian assistance to those in need.