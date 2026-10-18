AccessAbilities Expo 2026 to open in Dubai tomorrow

DUBAI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The eighth edition of AccessAbilities Expo 2026 will open tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre and run for three days.

This year's exhibition will bring together more than 240 exhibitors from 50 countries and is expected to attract around 18,000 visitors from 70 countries over three days.

The exhibition will showcase assistive technologies covering a wide range of physical, visual, hearing and intellectual disabilities, as well as autism spectrum disorder.

Participants will present advanced products and the latest technological solutions, including several innovations being introduced for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.