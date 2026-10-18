SACC connects animation projects with producers and global markets

SHARJAH, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- From developing an idea into a viable project to presenting it to producers and potential partners, Sharjah Animation and Comics Conference 2026 will put the business behind animation in focus.

Taking place at Aljada, Sharjah, from 22–25 October, the conference’s Business Programme will bring creators, producers, studio leaders and entrepreneurs together to explore the practical steps that can take an animation project from concept to market.

The Business Programme will address key stages in developing and commercialising creative projects, from establishing ownership rights to preparing strong pitches, structuring commercial proposals, exploring co-production opportunities and building relationships with potential partners and clients.

At the centre of the programme, SACC’s dedicated Business Area will create a meeting point for animation professionals and industry decision-makers. Through business-focused talks and one-to-one meetings, participants will have opportunities to present their projects directly, discuss potential collaborations, build professional relationships and explore pathways for taking their work into new markets.

A central feature of the Business Area will be two “Meet the Producers” sessions, open exclusively to Business Pass holders and giving them direct access to professionals from animation studios and related creative businesses.

The meetings will take place on Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24. Advance booking will be available, while walk-in meetings will be subject to availability.

Friday’s participants will include Magic Carpet Studios, which develops animation, gaming and digital storytelling; Polygon Pictures, a Japanese animation studio producing television series and content for global markets; and Lagos-based Basement Animation Studio, which specialises in animation and audiovisual production.

They will be joined by Hi-Tech Animation, a full-service animation and post-production company working across 2D and 3D animation; Toei Animation Europe, which supports the international development and localisation of Japanese animation IP; and giraffics studio, which develops commercials, short films and original IP rooted in the region for wider audiences.

Saturday’s group will include My Bestie Entertainment, which advises studios and rights holders on digital distribution, audience growth and monetisation; and KidsAI, which develops ethical and safe AI technologies for children’s products.

Also participating will be Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), which develops major entertainment attractions and original Saudi IP; G Media Studios, which develops 2D and 3D animation; AfricAI, a community connecting founders, technologists and creatives around practical applications of AI; and Sinai.ai and Sinai Studios, which combine traditional animation craft with AI-driven workflows to create culturally grounded work for Arab and wider MENA audiences.

Alongside these meetings, the Business Programme will feature talks on organising and acquiring creative rights, preparing projects for international collaboration, developing effective pitches and structuring clear commercial proposals.

Protecting creative rights

On Thursday, October 22, from 4:00pm to 5:00pm, Stefano La Porta will lead “Who Owns What: Structuring IP Rights in Animation”. The talk will explain how creators and businesses can organise ownership and exploitation rights before approaching producers, broadcasters or commercial partners. Participants will learn why clear licensing arrangements and chain-of-title documentation matter when taking a project into different markets.

On Friday, October 23, from 4:30pm to 5:30pm, La Porta will lead “From Publisher to Producer: Negotiating Adaptation Rights”. He will focus on acquiring and developing the rights to adapt a book, comic or webtoon for animation. The session will help participants understand the key terms, permissions and approvals that should be addressed before resources are committed to production.

Also on October 23, from 3:15pm to 4:15pm, Pietro Pinetti, CEO of Studio Bozzetto, will lead “International Coproductions Beyond the Idea: What It Takes to Build a Project Across Borders”. He will examine how secured rights, audience definition, budgeting, financing and delivery capacity influence a project’s readiness for cross-border collaboration.

Mounia Aram, Founder and CEO of the Mounia Aram Company and an animation industry expert, will lead “The Project Package: From Pitch Deck to Deal: How to Make Your Project Business-Ready” on Saturday, October 24, from 4:15pm to 5:15pm.

She will share a dealmaker’s perspective on building an effective pitch deck, identifying a project’s strongest commercial qualities and communicating its market potential to prospective partners and investors. Participants will learn how to turn a presentation into a focused business conversation.

Ashish Thapar, CEO of Hi-Tech Animation, will lead “Selling Studio Services Internationally: From Brief to Commercial Proposal” on Sunday, October 25, from 3:15pm to 4:15pm. Drawing on more than two decades of experience in animation, production and creative leadership, he will examine how studios assess international enquiries, define the scope of work and develop clear commercial proposals. The session will help studio leaders make better-informed decisions about clients, pricing, responsibilities and working terms.

Together, the talks and meetings will connect creative development with the commercial knowledge and industry relationships that participants need to take their projects and businesses forward.