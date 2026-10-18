ICESCO to host 2026 Regional Family Forum in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the gracious patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, the ICESCO Regional Family Forum 2026 will take place.

The forum is organised by the Regional Office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in Sharjah, under the theme “Family… A Balance That Builds the Future”.

The forum holds significant importance as a high-level regional platform, bringing together policymakers, experts, academics, representatives from government bodies, regional and international organisations, researchers, media professionals, youth, and family members. Together, they will explore practical and innovative solutions to enhance family stability and quality of life, while empowering families to navigate contemporary social and digital changes with awareness and balance.

The forum, held over two days—October 28th and 29th—at the ICESCO Regional Office in Sharjah, aims to foster dialogue on the future of the family. It seeks to strike a balance between the demands of digital transformation and the preservation of national identity and cultural values.

Furthermore, it focuses on enhancing quality of life and societal well-being, while developing high-quality initiatives and partnerships that empower future generations. The event is expected to yield strategic recommendations, community projects, support for scientific research, and the creation of training and awareness programs tailored to societal aspirations.

The forum’s proceedings centre on five key themes: digital transformation and future-foresight; national identity and cultural values; family quality of life and societal well-being; the role of the family in development and sustainability; and education, knowledge, and capacity-building for the future. Special attention is given to the impact of modern technologies and artificial intelligence on family relationships and socialisation patterns, with the goal of developing new digital awareness tools that safeguard human values and bonds.

The forum’s agenda features a robust series of specialised panel discussions. One session, titled "The Next Generation’s Compass: Firm Values, Renewed Awareness, and Future-Shaping Capabilities," explores the importance of character-building for new generations.

Another session, "The Family at the Heart of Transformation: Growing Responsibilities and Dwindling Resources—How Do We Maintain Family Balance?" examines mounting challenges and the pressures of daily life, and their impact on family stability. Additionally, the forum poses a pivotal question in the session: "Who Is Raising Our Children Today?" "Family, School, Influencers, or Algorithms?" — this session sheds light on the overlapping roles of media, digital platforms, and content creators in shaping the consciousness of the younger generation, while emphasising the need to foster digital literacy and critical thinking.

The dialogue continues with a session titled "Women at the Heart of Family Balance: What Does Research Say, and How Can Knowledge Be Translated into Impact?" which explores women's contributions and the importance of leveraging scientific studies to support their roles within both the family and the professional sphere.

The forum also dedicates space to scientific research through the session "Where Are Family Studies Heading Today? Monitoring and Analysing Global Research Trends," which aims to bridge the gap between research, policymaking, and actionable community initiatives. Another session, "A Working Family... and a Life That Won’t Wait: How Do We Balance Caregiving, Ambition, and Participation?" examines the impact of economic shifts and the challenge of reconciling professional demands with child-rearing responsibilities.

The discussion further extends to the economic dimension in the session "Building Financial Security, Not a Culture of Consumption: Wealth Begins at Home," which focuses on instilling financial literacy, resource management, and saving habits as a countermeasure to modern advertising and consumerist pressures.