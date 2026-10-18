SFRA concludes participation in Sir Bu Nair Festival

SHARJAH, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Fish Resources Authority (SFRA) has concluded its participation in the 26th edition of the Sir Bu Nair Festival, organised by the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority at Al Heera Beach, held from 7th to 18th October 2026.

The authority presented a varied programme featuring its projects, interactive workshops and discussion sessions, aimed at raising awareness of fisheries and the UAE’s maritime heritage.

The authority’s pavilion attracted visitors, offering insights into fisheries development projects and two educational publications: Aquaculture Booklet – Part One: Fish Farming and Local Fish Guide. These publications form part of its efforts to spread knowledge about marine resources and to highlight the importance of conserving them.

As part of the festival’s activities, the authority organised three workshops for children: face painting, “Make Your Own Fish” and “Glowing Coral”. The interactive sessions drew inspiration from the marine environment, enriching the experience of young participants.

The authority also hosted two discussion sessions, titled “Memories of the Sea” and “Pearls: Our Precious Treasure”, highlighting the UAE’s maritime heritage, seafarers’ experiences and the legacy’s significance in the country’s history.

Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin, Chairman of Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, said the festival was an important opportunity to recall the UAE’s maritime history and to introduce younger generations to the lives and experiences of its seafaring communities.

He expressed gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his vision and commitment to environmental protection and the preservation of Emirati heritage. He noted that a 2000 Emiri decree had declared Sir Bu Nair Island a nature reserve, reflecting this vision of protecting nature while celebrating the nation’s heritage.