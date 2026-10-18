Liwa International Festival 2027 to take place in Al Dhafra Region

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Liwa International Festival 2027 (Liwa 2027) will take place from 11th December 2026 to 2nd January 2027 at Liwa desert in Al Dhafra Region.

The festival will feature a reimagined Liwa Village, a new international entertainment show, motorsport championships, heritage experiences and family activities.

Liwa International Festival 2027 is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) in collaboration with Liwa Sports Club, Al Dhafra Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Media Network, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, and Al Dhafra Hospitals - Seha.

Held around Tal Moreeb, the UAE's tallest dune at more than 300 metres, the festival has evolved over more than two decades, since 2001, bringing together Emirati heritage, sport, entertainment and family-friendly activities. Last year, the festival welcomed more than 700,000 visitors over 23 days and received the Best Festival of the Year award at the Middle East Events Awards 2026.

Liwa Village returns at the heart of the festival, with more than half of its rides and attractions either new or reimagined this year. New experiences include the Circus Swinger, Tagada and Space Tower, alongside activities such as Play Strike, Ninja Challenge, Pixel Run and Desert Heist, Drift Trike, Target Shooting and Climb Quest.

The Bungee Jump will also make its debut, while returning attractions include the Ferris Wheel, Bumper Cars, Slingshot, Booster, Classic Cars, Go Water Kart, Mini Tank Paint Ball, House of Horror, Maze Adventure and 4x4 Track.

Nitro Circus will make its festival debut on 19th to 20th December 2026, with 15+ athletes performing freestyle motocross (FMX), bicycle motocross (BMX), choreographed performances and pyrotechnics across three shows.

Organised by Liwa Sports Club, the festival will feature motorsport and desert sports competitions, including Freestyle Display (11-12 and 21-22 December 2026), Motorbike Drag Race (13th December 2026), Falcon Race (14-16 December 2026), Sand Freestyle Display (18th-19th and 27th-28th December 2026), Liwa UTV Track (20 December 2026), Traditional Pigeon Race (22-23 December 2026), Liwa Burnout Challenge (24 December 2026) and Liwa Drift (25th-26th December 2026).

The programme will culminate in the Tal Moreeb Car Championship finale, from 30th December - 2nd January 2027.

Visitors can also participate in sporting and fitness activities including the Liwa Sign Climb Challenge (19 December 2026), a cycling race (21st December 2026), the Liwa Festival Community Run (23rd December 2026), a padel tournament (24th–25th December 2026) and a fitness tour (29 December).

Liwa International Festival 2027 continues to celebrate Emirati heritage and traditions. Presented by Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the Heritage Village, inspired by a traditional Emirati neighbourhood (Al Fareej), will offer demonstrations and hands-on activities introducing families and younger generations to traditional Emirati life, customs and practices.

The House of Poetry and Poets will introduce visitors to Nabati poetry and its role in expressing community values, experiences and traditions.

Visitors can learn about falconry at the Falconry Tent through live displays and demonstrations covering the raising, training and care of falcons, and the tools used in the practice. Young visitors can also take part in workshops to make model falcon hoods.

The traditional games and heritage experiences area features interactive activities suitable for different ages, including Teelah and Karabi, tug of war, camel riding, a palm-climbing simulation, and workshops in making palm-leaf products (khoos) and weaving.

The Emirati Majlis will introduce visitors to Emirati social etiquette, including entering, greeting, seating, welcoming guests and honouring them, highlighting the role of the majlis in preserving customs across generations.

Visitors can also learn about Emirati Gahwa presentation, serving traditions and the etiquette of Emirati hospitality through a live workshop.

Beyond the main festival site, activations across Al Dhafra Region will include the Liwa Sign landmark, retail and dining at Dhafeer Fort, Al Meel Fort and Al Yabana Fort, traditional Emirati crafts at Khanour Fort, and a cultural experience at Mezairaa Fort inspired by Liwa’s history and heritage.

The festival’s first official app will also be launched, allowing visitors to explore the event calendar, stay up to date with the latest announcements, select and book camping spots and RV parking spaces, and explore commercial participation opportunities at the festival.