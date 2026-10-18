Four soldiers killed, dozens injured in fire at Canadian Armed Forces base in Wainwright

ALBERTA, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Four military personnel were killed and dozens sustained serious injuries in a fire that broke out at a military base in the Canadian province of Alberta.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said today that the situation was still evolving, describing the incident as one of the worst tragedies to strike the Canadian military on Canadian soil during peacetime.

He added that senior military and government officials would provide a detailed report later on the disaster at Canadian Armed Forces base in Wainwright.