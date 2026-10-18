Commando Group finishes runner-up at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded today in Shanghai, China, following two days of competition on 17th and 18th October, as part of the 2026-2027 season.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) and sponsored by EDGE, the championship attracted a strong field of male and female athletes from around the world, with high-level contests across various categories and weight divisions.

The final day featured professional competitions for men and women holding purple, brown and black belts, alongside amateur competitions for white and blue belts. The opening day was dedicated to kids, infants, juniors, juveniles, youth and masters divisions, providing athletes of different ages and skill levels with opportunities to compete and gain valuable experience.

China topped the overall country rankings with 784,000 points, followed by Russia in second place with 156,800 points, while Kazakhstan finished third with 90,600 points, according to the standings published on the championship’s official platform.

In the academy rankings, Bushido China Academy claimed first place with 86,700 points, followed by the UAE’s Commando Group in second place with 55,400 points. Shanghai BJJ Academy of China secured third place with 37,500 points.

Emirati athletes featured in several professional categories and weight divisions, competing against opponents representing different jiu-jitsu schools as they sought positive results, valuable ranking points and further preparation for upcoming international competitions.

Among the notable results, Maryam Al Ali of Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club won gold in the women’s purple belt under-49kg division, while Harib Al Hammadi of Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy claimed gold in the men’s purple belt under-69kg division.

Al Ali said participating in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam series provides an important opportunity to test athletes’ technical and physical abilities against competitors from different jiu-jitsu schools, noting that winning gold gives her additional motivation to continue improving and preparing for future competitions.

“I am delighted to win the gold medal in the Shanghai round, particularly given the high level of competition, which required considerable focus throughout the matches,” she said.

“This achievement is the result of continuous hard work in training and the support I receive from the coaching staff. I look forward to further developing my performance and achieving more positive results in upcoming championships.”

For his part, Al Hammadi expressed his delight at winning gold, stressing that competing against athletes from different schools adds valuable experience and contributes to developing his technical and tactical abilities.

“I approached every match with maximum concentration and remained committed to the coaching staff’s instructions. The competition was tough, with several highly skilled athletes taking part,” he said.

“Winning the gold medal gives me greater confidence, but the priority remains to continue working hard, improving my performance and preparing thoroughly for upcoming championships.”

The strong international participation in the Shanghai round reflects the prominent standing of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu series as one of the leading competitive platforms bringing together elite athletes and emerging talents.

The series provides participants with opportunities to compete against diverse jiu-jitsu schools and technical styles, helping raise competitive standards and promote the sport’s global growth.

Hosting the Shanghai round also forms part of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro’s ongoing efforts to expand its international championship calendar and strengthen the sport’s presence across Asia.

These efforts aim to provide competitive opportunities that support athlete development and preparation, while further consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for jiu-jitsu.

The championship concluded with an awards ceremony honouring the top finishers across the various categories and weight divisions, following two days of competition that highlighted the continued development of jiu-jitsu and its growing international participation.