UAE expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia, conveys condolences over martyrdom of two officers in reconnaissance helicopter crash

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity and sincere condolences to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following the martyrdom of two officers in the crash of a reconnaissance helicopter belonging to the Ministry of National Guard in the Najran region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the two martyrs, and to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people over this tragedy.