UAE to deliver exceptional hosting experience for 2029 IMF-WBG Annual Meetings: Georgieva

BANGKOK, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has expressed confidence that the UAE will deliver an exceptional hosting experience for the 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF in Abu Dhabi, citing the country's advanced infrastructure, strong economy, commitment to climate, water and social issues, and ability to keep pace with rapid global developments.

Speaking at the signing ceremony for the UAE's hosting agreement at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok on Sunday morning, Georgieva said the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings held outside Washington always attract particular interest.

She expressed confidence in the UAE's ability to deliver an outstanding event, building on the success of this year's Annual Meetings in Thailand, which she said had raised expectations and set new standards for organising such international gatherings.

Georgieva cited a saying by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the importance of planning and working for future generations, stressing that this vision remains particularly relevant amid rapid global transformations and the need to prepare future generations for a different world.

She noted that the UAE continues to develop and keep pace with global changes across all sectors, including the economy, and expressed her anticipation of what Abu Dhabi would deliver when it hosts the meetings. She concluded her remarks by saying, "Abu Dhabi, we are coming."

For his part, Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said the signing of the agreement to host the 2029 Annual Meetings translates the UAE leadership's vision into action by strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of the country's economic model, expanding international partnerships and promoting multilateral cooperation.

Al Hussaini welcomed the participants and commended the efforts and cooperation of the two international institutions in ensuring the success of the meetings.

He said hosting the global event reflects the UAE's commitment to strengthening international financial and economic cooperation, emphasising the importance of integrating artificial intelligence and the latest technologies into the Abu Dhabi meetings to keep pace with future developments and enhance the participant experience.

He described the meetings as a significant milestone reflecting the international community's enduring confidence in the UAE's readiness, the efficiency of its infrastructure and financial system, and its ability to host major international events of strategic importance.

Al Hussaini reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to providing a global platform bringing together financial sector leaders and decision-makers from around the world to explore ways of strengthening financial and monetary stability and developing mechanisms for development finance.

Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, expressed his anticipation of returning to Abu Dhabi after 26 years for the 2029 Annual Meetings, praising the UAE's hospitality and its standing as a major international financial and economic hub.

He said the UAE provides a supportive environment for discussions on mobilising capital and strengthening its contribution to development, as well as opportunities for exchanging knowledge and expertise, facilitating discussions and achieving effective outcomes and decisions.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE and the UAE Governor to the IMF, said Abu Dhabi's hosting of the 2029 Annual Meetings reflects the UAE leadership's efforts to reinforce the country's global leadership and the competitiveness of its financial system on the international stage.

He said the event reaffirms the UAE's position as a global hub for shaping the future of the international financial system and reflects international confidence in the country's capabilities, its role in supporting the global economy, its experience in organising major international events and delivering impactful outcomes, and its pivotal contribution to advancing the multilateral financial agenda.

Balama noted that the Annual Meetings provide a global platform bringing together central bank governors, financial and economic leaders, and decision-makers, offering extensive opportunities to exchange perspectives and strengthen international cooperation.

He expressed the UAE's anticipation of welcoming participants and providing an environment conducive to constructive dialogue, knowledge-sharing and the development of solutions to global economic and financial challenges.