UAE expresses solidarity with Canada, conveys condolences over victims of fire at CFB Wainwright military base

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with Canada and its people following a fire at CFB Wainwright military base in the province of Alberta, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Canada over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.