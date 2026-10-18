Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends conclusion of 3rd Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority, has attended the conclusion of the eighth and final round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed awarded athletes from the winning clubs and academies in the Gi and No Gi categories of the championship’s third edition, which featured eight rounds and broad participation from clubs and academies across the UAE, showcasing advanced technical skills and intense competition.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed congratulated the winners of this year’s championship, praising their advanced technical skills and competitive spirit, and wished them continued success and further sporting achievements at national and international levels.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed also honoured the entities and organisations sponsoring the championship, commending their contributions and efforts to support sporting talent and events.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed highlighted the championship’s role in reinforcing Abu Dhabi as a global hub for jiu-jitsu and providing an integrated competitive and professional pathway to prepare generations of champions.

Sheikh Zayed also emphasised the importance of jiu-jitsu in developing physical and mental capabilities and fostering discipline and perseverance among athletes across different age groups.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the 3rd Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship attracted wide participation from male and female athletes representing clubs and academies from across the UAE, with Gi and No Gi competitions held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah.

This year’s competitions featured children’s, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 categories, alongside Adults and Masters, providing athletes across different age groups with opportunities to compete and develop their abilities through varied matches, gaining experience and enhancing their readiness for upcoming local and global sporting competitions.

Since its launch in 2024, the championship has continued to expand participation in jiu-jitsu, develop promising talent and enhance the competitiveness of UAE clubs and academies, helping prepare generations of champions capable of representing the UAE and raising its flag on podiums at international competitions.