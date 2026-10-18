Arsenal close gap on Premier League leaders Man City with Forest win

LONDON, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Arsenal maintained pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City with a 1-0 away victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday, moving to 18 points in second place, three behind City.

Noni Madueke scored the winner in the 80th minute to secure all three points for Arsenal, leaving Nottingham Forest 18th with five points.

as it happened

Elsewhere in Sunday's Premier League action, Brighton & Hove Albion thrashed Crystal Palace 5-0, Bournemouth defeated Sunderland 2-0, while Leeds United and Manchester United drew 1-1.