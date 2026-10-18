UAE advances sustainable community sports model to enhance quality of life: Report

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE continues to strengthen community sports as a cornerstone of its efforts to improve quality of life and promote sustainable development, with nationwide initiatives encouraging physical activity, healthy lifestyles and greater public participation.

Sports councils and federations, in cooperation with clubs and relevant authorities, are expanding programmes for all age groups, combining sporting activities with health awareness campaigns, medical screenings and preventive healthcare initiatives.

Running events across the emirates have emerged as prominent platforms for community engagement, attracting growing participation and reinforcing the role of physical activity in promoting public health and wellbeing.

The Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah sports councils have also introduced community programmes that encourage regular exercise, develop skills and identify sporting talent, with participation figures showing continued growth.

Among the initiatives is the Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival 2026 in Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba area, which offers sporting, fitness and health awareness activities.

The second edition of the Emirates Villages Run Series 2026, featuring seven races across the country's seven emirates until 5th December, is also encouraging active lifestyles and community participation. The event's official English name and schedule have been confirmed.

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The UAE Sports for All Federation continues to organise community races and sporting events nationwide to broaden participation in physical activity.

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for Sports Development and Competitiveness at the Ministry of Sports, said the UAE had transformed community sports initiatives into platforms that foster ambition, excellence and sportsmanship among younger generations.

He said strong public engagement with programmes organised by sports councils and federations demonstrated their effectiveness in promoting health, wellbeing and quality of life.

Saeed Ali Al Ajal, President of the UAE Sports for All Federation, said sport plays a central role in raising health awareness, developing individual capabilities and identifying talent.

He added that the federation's nationwide programmes cater to different community groups, placing people at the centre of efforts to encourage physical activity and promote teamwork.

Jassim Al Doukhi, Head of the Team Sports Section at the Sports Affairs and Development Department of the Sharjah Sports Council, said the UAE had established a leading model for community sports programmes that encourage regular exercise and sustainable health.

He noted that growing participation in sporting events reflects increasing public awareness of the importance of physical activity and its contribution to healthier, more active communities.