Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed regional developments and the situation in the Middle East during a phone call with Ed Miliband, the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

The two top diplomats also discussed ways to strengthen regional and international efforts to consolidate peace and security at both regional and international levels.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Miliband reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest relating to cooperation between the UAE and the United Kingdom, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral ties in support of the development priorities of the two friendly countries.