Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed visits 5th Al Dhafra Dates Festival

ABU DHABI, 18th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has visited the fifth edition of the Al Dhafra Dates Festival, which is organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and runs until 25 October.

During his visit, Sheikh Sultan toured the pavilions of government entities sponsoring and supporting the festival, including the Ruler’s Representative Court in the Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Department of Municipalities and Transport – Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Al Dhafra Hospitals – SEHA, Abu Dhabi Police, and Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council.

He was briefed on their participation in the festival, their contributions to its activities and the services they provide to visitors.

The tour also included the Dates Mazayna competition area and the auction grounds, where he was briefed on the ongoing activities and arrangements for managing participation. He also learned about the opportunities the festival offers farmers to exhibit and market their produce and exchange expertise, helping to promote the quality and diversity of Emirati dates while enhancing their economic value.

Sheikh Sultan also visited the Kuwaiti Village, which represents Kuwait’s participation as Guest of Honour at the festival’s fifth edition. He explored the village’s traditional crafts, products, folk arts and cuisine, which offer visitors a glimpse into Kuwait’s rich heritage while highlighting the shared cultural traditions and longstanding fraternal ties between the two countries.

He also visited the photography and painting exhibition, featuring works depicting palm trees, dates, wildlife and marine life in the Al Dhafra Region. As part of the festival’s cultural programme, the exhibition highlights the richness and diversity of the Al Dhafra Region’s natural environment through the work of local artists and photographers.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied on the tour by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in the Al Dhafra Region; Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; and several other officials.

The Al Dhafra Dates Festival features 22 competitions offering 180 prizes worth a total of AED 4.6 million, alongside a daily dates auction starting at 5pm.

For the first time, the festival features a dedicated Date Palm Auction to preserve local varieties, propagate rare and high-value cultivars, and make them available to farmers and enthusiasts.

The festival also offers heritage programmes and workshops, traditional performing arts, children’s activities and interactive competitions on stage. These activities offer families and visitors an engaging way to discover the knowledge, skills and traditions that form part of Emirati heritage, while taking part in interactive and creative experiences for all ages.