DIP Holding, owner of Dubai Investments Park, announces intention to float on Dubai Financial Market

DUBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- DIP Holding Plc (DIP Holding), the owner of Dubai Investments Park (DIP), today announced its intention to list its shares on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprising the sale by Dubai Investments PJSC (the “Selling Shareholder”) of existing ordinary shares representing 20 percent of DIP Holding’s issued share capital.

DIP Holding is a DIFC-incorporated public company and the sole shareholder of Dubai Investments Park Development Company (DIPDC), operating DIP, a 23 million sqm infrastructure-like ground rent and services platform offering long-term infrastructure-enabled ground leases for tenants across logistics, industrial, residential and commercial uses.

According to a press release issued today, Dubai Investments PJSC, the sole shareholder of DIP Holding, is offering 1,735,243,300 ordinary shares, representing 20 percent of the Group’s issued share capital.

All the Offer Shares are existing shares being sold by the Selling Shareholder, and DIP Holding will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

The Offering subscription period is expected to run from 27th October to 3rd November, 2026, both days included.

The Offering will be made available to Individual Subscribers and other eligible investors holding a valid National Investor Number (NIN) with the DFM, as part of the First Tranche, representing 5 percent of the Offer Shares, amounting to 86,762,165 shares; Professional Investors, as defined under Capital Market Authority (CMA) regulations, as part of the Second Tranche, representing 92 percent of the Offer Shares, amounting to 1,596,423,836 shares; Dubai Investments PJSC Group Eligible Employees, as part of the Third Tranche, representing 1 percent of the Offer Shares, amounting to 17,352,433 shares; and Dubai Investments PJSC Eligible Shareholders as of the record date of 28th October, 2026, as part of the Fourth Tranche, representing 2 percent of the Offer Shares, amounting to 34,704,866 shares.

The Selling Shareholder reserves the right to amend the size of the Offering and the size of any tranche prior to the end of the subscription period, subject to applicable UAE law and approval by the CMA, provided that the Second Tranche remains at or above 60 percent of the Offer Shares and the aggregate of the First, Third and Fourth Tranches does not exceed 40 percent.

According to the statement, the shares are expected to be listed on the Dubai Financial Market on or around 11th November, 2026.

The Offer Price will be denominated in AED and determined following completion of the book-building process. The Offer Price Range will be announced prior to the opening of the Offer Period, and the Final Offer Price and final offering size will be announced after the close of the Second Tranche subscription period.

The Internal Shariah Supervision Committees of Emirates NBD Bank PJSC and Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC have issued pronouncements confirming that, in their view, the Offering is compliant with Shariah principles.

Regarding DIP Holding’s investment proposition, the Group owns one of Dubai’s most established and strategically located mixed-use master-planned communities, spanning 23 million sqm and developed over more than 25 years as an integrated live, work, operate environment.

DIP combines industrial and logistics scale with residential and commercial uses supported by essential amenities, serving approximately 1,000 tenants, approximately 5,700 sub-leases and over 150,000 residents, with 99.9 percent ground lease occupancy as at 30th June 2026.

Strategically positioned between Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, DIP benefits from multimodal connectivity and long-term growth in Dubai’s southern corridor.

Khalid Jassim Bin Kalban, Chairman of DIP Holding, said, “Our intention to list DIP Holding on the Dubai Financial Market represents a natural next step in a journey that began more than 25 years ago.”

He added, “DIP’s significance extends beyond the Park itself. By providing the infrastructure, connectivity and operating environment that businesses need to establish, invest and grow, it has played an enabling role in Dubai and the wider UAE’s continued economic expansion and diversification.”

Omar AlMesmar, Chief Executive Officer of DIP Holding, said, “Our IPO marks an important milestone in DIP Holding’s journey and reflects the strength and resilience of our differentiated, infrastructure-like business model.”

He added, “Our performance is underpinned by strong operational discipline, a structured leasing model and active tenant relationship management, supported by an increasingly digitalised administration platform. Combined with low capital expenditure requirements and strong cash conversion, these fundamentals provide a solid foundation for resilient and recurring income.”