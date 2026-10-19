Sharjah Museums Authority unveils new visual identity

SHARJAH, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has unveiled a new visual identity to mark its 20th anniversary, reflecting the Authority’s evolution and ambitions as it enters its third decade.

This identity brings SMA and its 20 museums together under a unified, contemporary visual framework that celebrates Sharjah’s cultural heritage while reaffirming the Authority’s commitment to preserving collections, enriching knowledge and inspiring learning and discovery.

It also reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has placed culture and knowledge at the heart of the emirate’s development.

Inspired by the arches of Sharjah’s historic buildings and museums, the design incorporates flowing calligraphic elements that convey creativity, movement, discovery and connection.

The logo, graphics and icons form a cohesive visual system, while the colour palette balances heritage and innovation.

More than a visual evolution, the new identity marks a new chapter in SMA’s development, reinforcing its cultural role, strengthening its international presence and supporting its ambition to create more engaging experiences for visitors and communities.

Maissa Saif Alsuwaidi, Director-General of Sharjah Museums Authority, said, “The new identity expresses both the depth of our mission and our ambitions for the future. It reinforces our commitment to preserving heritage, enriching knowledge and keeping museums vibrant spaces for learning, discovery and cultural dialogue.”