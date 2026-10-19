Middle East Energy to hold 2027 edition at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai

DUBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Middle East Energy will move to Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai, for its 2027 edition, taking place from 11th to 13th May 2027.

The move marks a new phase in the event’s continued growth, providing a platform to expand its international reach, respond to the evolving needs of exhibitors and visitors, and strengthen its position as a meeting point for the global energy industry.

The relocation follows a strong 2026 edition, which welcomed more than 1,500 exhibitors and 39,000 energy professionals from over 150 countries.

The move comes amid sustained investment in the Middle East and Africa’s energy sector. Power sector investment across the Middle East and North Africa reached US$44 billion in 2024 and is set to rise by half by 2035, with renewables expected to grow from 6 percent to around 25 percent of the region’s electricity generation over the same period.

In Africa, clean energy investment is expected to reach nearly US$50 billion in 2026, according to the International Energy Agency.

As the region continues to expand its power systems, investment across generation, grid modernisation, storage and energy efficiency is becoming increasingly important.

Mark Ring, Group Director of Middle East Energy, said, “Moving to Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai marks an important milestone in the continued growth of Middle East Energy. As the industry evolves, we are focused on developing the event to meet the changing needs of our exhibitors, visitors and partners.”

He added, “The move provides a new setting to bring the international energy community together, showcase innovation and create valuable opportunities for business and collaboration.”

The opportunity extends well beyond the region. Electricity demand growth in China is expected to accelerate to 5.5 percent in 2026, supported by higher manufacturing activity and increasing EV charging, while India is forecast to rebound to 7 percent, up from 1.6 percent in 2025.

Together with Türkiye and Africa, these are key growth markets for the energy industry, with expanding industrial and urban development and significant investment in new generation capacity, grid infrastructure and storage.

As these markets build out their power systems, they are creating major opportunities for the manufacturers, suppliers, utilities and developers that Middle East Energy brings together, with Dubai providing a natural meeting point to connect them.

With more than 100,000 square metres of flexible indoor event space, Dubai Exhibition Centre will provide room for Middle East Energy to bring together a growing international community, showcase a broad range of technologies and solutions, and create opportunities for businesses to build partnerships and access new markets.

The event will showcase technologies across the energy value chain, from conventional and renewable power generation to the transmission and distribution infrastructure that enables reliable electricity delivery.

It will also highlight energy storage solutions that support grid stability and resilience, alongside technologies that help businesses and industries monitor, manage and optimise energy consumption.

For 2027, Middle East Energy expects to welcome 1,900 exhibitors from 170 countries, more than 50,000 trade visits and 21 participating country pavilions.

The exhibition will bring together manufacturers, suppliers, utilities, developers, contractors and industry decision-makers from across the international energy value chain, supporting business development, knowledge exchange and new commercial connections.

Middle East Energy 2027 will be built around various themes spanning the energy value chain, from powering the AI-driven economy and building smarter grids to round-the-clock energy storage solutions that support stable power supplies. Together, they will help participants discover new products, exchange expertise and connect with customers, suppliers and strategic partners.