MoFA, M42 sign MoU to enhance preventive healthcare for employees, their families

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence, technology, and genomics, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to expand access to high-quality, integrated healthcare services for Ministry employees and their families, with a greater focus on prevention, early intervention, and overall wellbeing.

The MoU was signed by Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Ali Anees, Chief Operating Officer, UAE and Bahrain, Global Patient Care at M42.

Under the agreement, M42 will leverage its integrated healthcare network and expertise in primary care, family medicine, specialised care, diagnostics, preventive health, and wellness to offer tailored healthcare benefits to the Ministry’s employees and their eligible family members. These include priority appointment scheduling and access to specialist second opinions for complex cases, helping patients make informed treatment decisions and navigate their healthcare journeys more effectively.

Alshamsi affirmed that the Ministry continues to enhance the benefits and services available to its employees to foster a supportive work environment and improve quality of life for them and their families. These efforts include expanding partnerships with public and private sector entities across various sectors, including healthcare providers in the UAE.

He added that the collaboration with M42 builds on the Ministry’s existing partnership with Healthpoint, part of the group, and the outstanding services and care it has provided. The agreement expands this cooperation to encompass more medical specialties and facilities, facilitating access to high-quality healthcare services and medical options that meet the needs of the Ministry’s employees and their families and uphold the highest international standards.

Dr. Ali Anees said, “Good health is the foundation of a thriving workforce and stronger communities. Through our partnership with MoFA, we are bringing M42’s integrated healthcare expertise closer to employees and their families, making it easier to access the right care at the right time. By placing greater emphasis on prevention, early intervention, and coordinated care, we aim to support better long-term health outcomes and empower individuals to take a more proactive role in managing their health.”

The MoU establishes a framework for long-term collaboration, creating opportunities for MoFA and M42 to introduce additional health and wellness initiatives tailored to the needs of the Ministry’s workforce. This partnership will also promote greater awareness of preventive healthcare and encourage employees and their families to take a more active role in maintaining their health and wellbeing.