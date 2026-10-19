Hub71, Key Capital strengthen partnership to expand global investor access for startups

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, and Key Capital, a UAE-based venture capital (VC) secondaries asset manager, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen access to capital and international investor networks for startups building and scaling from Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, Key Capital joins Hub71 as a Capital Partner, connecting startups with relevant global investment opportunities. It will also support Hub71 startups seeking to expand internationally, while contributing investment expertise and mentorship across the Hub71 community.

The collaboration will further open opportunities for Key Capital to participate in Hub71’s startup selection process, programmes and ecosystem events.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said, “Meaningful investor relationships are central to helping ambitious startups access the capital they need to grow. Our collaboration with Key Capital through Key Trek London has already created valuable opportunities for Hub71 founders to meet investors beyond the region. We are excited to deepen this partnership and bring greater visibility to the caliber and ambition of the companies in our community.”

The partnership builds on two years of collaboration between Hub71 and Key Capital, including Hub71’s participation in Key Trek London, Key Capital’s annual roadshow connecting technology companies from the Middle East and North Africa with international investors.

Over the past two years, 14 Hub71 startups participated in Key Trek London, taking part in more than 120 one-on-one meetings with UK and European investors to strengthen access to global capital and support international growth. Of the 14, nine Hub71 startups participated in the roadshow this year: Thndr, Abhi, NymCard, NodeShift, BioSapien, eVoost AI, FlapKap, Orbii and Synapse Analytics, building on Hub71’s inaugural participation in 2025.

The value of these connections has extended beyond the roadshow, with founders maintaining ongoing relationships with investors they met in London. Earlier editions have also led to investment outcomes, including Hub71 startup RemotePass securing investment from the EBRD following an introduction made during Key Trek 2024.

Basil Moftah, Managing Partner, Key Capital, said, “Our collaboration with Hub71 builds on two years of connecting ambitious companies with international investors. This partnership brings the best of Abu Dhabi startup capabilities with the global reach and network we have developed at Key Capital. Our annual roadshow Key Trek creates opportunities for founders to build the strategic relationships they need to scale. We are proud to be building the ecosystem, together with our partners.”

Key Trek was launched in 2023 to connect MENA technology companies with global investors through curated meetings and ecosystem engagement in London.

The partnership reflects Hub71’s continued focus on deepening connections between the region’s technology ecosystem and global capital markets. By creating more consistent pathways between founders and international investors, the collaboration will support high-growth startups from Abu Dhabi and the wider region in building long-term investor relationships, accessing new pools of capital and expanding into global markets.