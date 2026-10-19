RAKEZ becomes first government authority in Ras Al Khaimah to achieve CIPS ethical procurement certification

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has achieved the Corporate Ethical Procurement and Supply Certification and Kitemark from the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), becoming the first government authority in Ras Al Khaimah to receive this recognition.

The achievement marks a significant milestone in RAKEZ's ongoing procurement transformation journey and reflects its efforts to uphold ethical sourcing, responsible supplier management and internationally recognised standards across its operations.

Awarded by CIPS, a leading global professional body for procurement and supply, the certification recognises organisations that demonstrate a strong commitment to ethical procurement through established policies, effective governance and continuous professional development.

It also highlights the importance of safeguarding against unethical practices and maintaining integrity throughout procurement operations.

These principles guide RAKEZ's dealings with suppliers and business partners, promoting fairness in evaluation, consistency in procedures and clarity of requirements, while helping build trust and strengthen accountability in resource management.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said, “Ethical procurement is fundamental to building trust and maintaining strong business relationships. This recognition reflects our commitment to strengthening governance, ensuring fairness and transparency, and embedding responsible practices across our operations. As an economic zone serving a diverse international business community, we recognise the importance of upholding standards that inspire confidence among our suppliers, investors and partners while supporting sustainable growth.”

Building on this achievement, RAKEZ will continue developing its procurement capabilities and refining its practices, with a focus on responsible resource management and long-term value for the organisation and its business community.