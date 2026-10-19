60 distinctive 2, 3, 4 and 5-digit plate numbers on offer at RTA’s 121st Open Auction on 24 October

DUBAI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will offer 60 distinctive 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-digit vehicle plate numbers at its 121st Open Auction, to be held on 24 October 2026 at the Dubai Hilton Al Habtoor City Hotel. The auction is expected to attract a large turnout of collectors, investors and enthusiasts seeking distinctive plates with symbolic and investment value.

Interested bidders may register from 18 October 2026 through RTA’s website (www.rta.ae) or at Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha. Participants will be welcomed at the auction venue from 2:00 pm on the day of the event.

The auction will feature a wide selection of distinctive plate numbers from the codes AA, BB, CC, H, U, V, W, X, Y and Z. Among the highlights are the super 2-digit numbers BB 80, BB 18 and CC 44, offering an exceptional opportunity for those looking to acquire rare and unique vehicle plates.

The auction will also feature an attractive selection of 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-digit numbers distinguished by their harmonious combinations and ease of recall, alongside other distinctive plates catering to the varied preferences of vehicle plate enthusiasts.

To participate, bidders must hold a traffic file in the Emirate of Dubai and provide a security deposit cheque of AED 25,000, refundable if they do not secure a plate number, along with a non-refundable participation fee of AED 120. Successful bidders must pay for their winning plate numbers within 10 working days of the auction date to avoid forfeiture of the security deposit and inclusion on the list of non-compliant bidders.

The sale of plate numbers is subject to a 5% value-added tax (VAT). Individuals may acquire any number of distinctive plate numbers, subject to the approved terms and conditions.

RTA’s open auctions form part of its efforts to offer a diverse range of options that meet customer expectations and enhance the appeal of Dubai’s distinctive vehicle plate number market. The market continues to attract growing interest from individuals and investors seeking exclusivity and assets with symbolic and investment value.