Shams launches 'Bright Ideas' media innovation challenge

SHARJAH, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) has announced the launch of the “Bright Ideas” Media Innovation Challenge, a pioneering initiative designed to attract innovators, creatives, university students, entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises, and technology talent, and to provide a dedicated platform for developing innovative ideas and solutions that address current and future challenges across the media and creative industries.

The launch of the challenge aligns with Sharjah’s vision to foster an environment that supports knowledge, innovation and creativity, to invest in people and talent, and to strengthen the role of cultural and creative industries in building a knowledge-based economy. It also reflects Shams’ commitment to developing practical platforms that enable talent to transform their ideas into tangible projects and solutions that can contribute to the advancement of the media and creative landscape.

“Bright Ideas” offers an integrated model for supporting innovation, focusing on moving ideas from the conceptual stage to practical, applicable solutions. The challenge will introduce a range of challenges across areas including media, marketing, artificial intelligence, content creation and media technologies, followed by an evaluation and development process supported by specialised workshops and mentoring sessions delivered by experts and professionals in relevant fields.

This journey will enable participants to refine their ideas, assess their feasibility, and develop prototypes and innovative solutions, culminating in the presentation of final projects before a specialised judging panel. The initiative aims to strengthen the concept of applied innovation and provide participants with an opportunity to move from idea to prototype, and from prototype towards practical application.

Dr. Shaikha Al Zahrani, Member of the “Bright Ideas” Challenge Organising Committee (Shams), said, “The launch of ‘Bright Ideas’ continues Shams’ efforts to foster an environment that encourages innovation and strengthens the role of talent and new ideas in shaping the future of the media and creative industries. We believe that investing in people and ideas is a key driver of creative sector development. Through this challenge, we aim to provide participants with a genuine platform to develop their ideas, draw on specialised expertise, and transform them into solutions that can be tested, developed and applied."

She added, "Through ‘Bright Ideas’, we seek to strengthen collaboration among innovators, talent, the media and technology sectors, and to create opportunities for new solutions that respond to the rapid transformation across the industry, particularly in artificial intelligence, media technologies and content creation. We aspire to serve as a platform for discovering talent and ideas that can help shape a more innovative future for the creative industries."

The total prize pool for the “Bright Ideas” Media Innovation Challenge totals AED 500,000, reflecting Shams’ commitment to incentivising innovators and supporting promising solutions with potential for further development and application across the media and creative industries.

With the launch of “Bright Ideas”, Shams continues its efforts to foster an environment that supports discovery, innovation and experimentation, while strengthening connections among talent, creatives, experts, and the media and technology sectors. The initiative aims to contribute to the development of new solutions, identify promising creative talent, and anticipate the evolving needs of the media and creative industries.

Shams invites creatives, students, entrepreneurs, project owners, technology talent and individuals interested in media innovation to participate in the challenge and to follow its official channels for further details on the challenge, the participation process and registration.