PureCS, Dell Technologies collaborate to enhance cybersecurity services in UAE

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2026 (WAM) -- PureCS, a digital infrastructure and cybersecurity company within PureHealth Group, has signed an agreement with Dell Technologies to deliver advanced managed threat detection and response services through PureCS's Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Abu Dhabi, serving organisations across the UAE's public and private sectors.

The collaboration brings together Dell's global cybersecurity capabilities and PureCS's regional expertise and digital infrastructure to enable organisations to identify threats earlier, respond more effectively to security incidents and safeguard their digital operations, while strengthening the resilience of critical systems against cyber threats.

Under the agreement, Dell Technologies will offer enhanced Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) services through PureCS's Abu Dhabi-based SOC, supporting the local delivery of cybersecurity services and the UAE's digital transformation requirements.

Rashed Humaid AlNeyadi, Chief Operating Officer of PureCS, said that as the UAE accelerates its digital transformation, protecting critical systems, sensitive data and essential services is becoming increasingly important. He noted that the collaboration brings together global cybersecurity expertise and local capabilities to help organisations stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats while benefiting from locally delivered security services. He added that the partnership reinforces PureCS's commitment to building trusted digital infrastructure that enables businesses and government entities to innovate, grow and operate with confidence.

Walid Yehia, Managing Director, UAE, Dell Technologies, said the company chose to work with PureCS for its deep regional expertise, advanced digital infrastructure and proven ability to deliver at scale within the UAE. He explained that combining Dell's global technology capabilities with PureCS's local presence would provide customers with greater protection and confidence as they navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape, strengthening the UAE's cybersecurity ecosystem for the long term.

The collaboration comes amid growing demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions across the Middle East, driven by accelerating digital transformation and an increasingly complex threat landscape.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the regional cybersecurity market is projected to grow from US$18.56 billion in 2026 to US$29.39 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 9.6 percent.

As the UAE accelerates the adoption of AI and advanced digital technologies, the need for secure, resilient infrastructure is becoming increasingly critical. The collaboration supports the country's digital transformation ambitions by strengthening access to locally delivered cybersecurity capabilities, helping organisations safeguard critical operations, maintain digital trust and embrace emerging technologies with confidence.